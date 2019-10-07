Zelensky in interview with Japanese media denies Trump pressured him to investigate Biden

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has denied being pressured by U.S. President Donald Trump to investigate ex-U.S. President Joe Biden, Trump's possible competitor in the U.S. 2020 presidential elections. Zelensky said Ukraine's constitution does not allow him to order the investigation of Biden or anyone else.

"I was never pressured and there were no conditions being imposed" to realize a summit with Trump or agree to arms sales in return," Zelensky said in an interview published Saturday in Kyodo News.

Zelensky said Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) will look into any requests received from their American colleagues "in compliance with our laws" if they are "in accordance with international law."

Kyodo news says Zelensky said if U.S. investigators need help "on the matter and take necessary steps, Ukraine can oblige by setting up a joint investigative committee."

He added that Ukraine's constitution prevents him from ordering the prosecutor general from looking into concrete cases.

The president said, "Ukraine must not be embroiled in scandals connected with the presidential election," noting that each camp or institution is releasing information for its self-interest. Zelensky denied allegations appearing in American media that Trump's requests were conditions for inviting Zelensky to the White House or selling anti-tank Javelin missiles to Ukraine.