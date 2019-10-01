Facts

17:05 01.10.2019

U.S. Embassy hopes for speedy release of Ukrainian journalist Aseyev held in ORDO

1 min read
U.S. Embassy hopes for speedy release of Ukrainian journalist Aseyev held in ORDO

The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv has expressed hope for the speedy release of Ukrainian journalist and publicist Stanyslav Aseyev, who is being held in areas of Donetsk region (ORDO) that are temporarily not controlled by the Ukrainian government.

"Our hearts go out to Stanislav Aseyev on his birthday. Stanislav has been detained for the last two years by Russia-backed forces for simply reporting on violence and injustice in the so-called DNR. We hope for his swift release," it said on Twitter on Tuesday.

According to earlier reports, Aseyev, who lives in the territory of Donbas uncontrolled by Kyiv, was published in Ukrainian media under the nickname Stanyslav Vasin. It became known that the blogger disappeared on June 11, 2017, while the last time Aseyev made contact on June 2.

On June 16, 2017, "DPR" militants, controlling certain areas of Donetsk region, confirmed that Aseyev, who disappeared in occupied Donetsk, was detained on charges of espionage.

On October 1, 2019 Aseyev turned 30 years old.

Tags: #usa #ordlo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:35 01.10.2019
Russian Foreign Ministry promises not to leave new U.S. sanctions unanswered

Russian Foreign Ministry promises not to leave new U.S. sanctions unanswered

14:45 28.09.2019
Trump wonders who stands behind whistleblower who disclosed readout of phone call

Trump wonders who stands behind whistleblower who disclosed readout of phone call

12:22 26.09.2019
Kuleba says Zelensky's visit to U.S successful, taking into account U.S. domestic political situation

Kuleba says Zelensky's visit to U.S successful, taking into account U.S. domestic political situation

09:42 25.09.2019
Zelensky on future meeting with Trump: The main thing is that U.S. supports Ukraine

Zelensky on future meeting with Trump: The main thing is that U.S. supports Ukraine

09:42 25.09.2019
Zelensky intends to invite Trump to pay visit to Ukraine

Zelensky intends to invite Trump to pay visit to Ukraine

10:13 23.09.2019
U.S. Ambassador to Germany at meeting with Naftogaz top manager underscores U.S. opposition to Nord Stream2, support for Ukraine's energy independence

U.S. Ambassador to Germany at meeting with Naftogaz top manager underscores U.S. opposition to Nord Stream2, support for Ukraine's energy independence

12:48 21.09.2019
U.S. colleagues to help Ukrainian border guards test new border protection model

U.S. colleagues to help Ukrainian border guards test new border protection model

11:34 19.09.2019
Russia unlawfully uses 503 Ukrainian frequency assignments – National TV Council

Russia unlawfully uses 503 Ukrainian frequency assignments – National TV Council

10:18 19.09.2019
Pence, Zelensky discuss Zelensky's meeting with Trump next week during UN General Assembly – White House

Pence, Zelensky discuss Zelensky's meeting with Trump next week during UN General Assembly – White House

09:25 18.09.2019
Pompeo assures Prystaiko of continued U.S. support for Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity

Pompeo assures Prystaiko of continued U.S. support for Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Kyiv elections on Dec 8 unlikely - Servant of the People

Kyiv's business court repeatedly postpones for one week hearing of Kolomoisky's claim seeking to return PrivatBank's shares

SBI opens proceedings on Lutsenko's possible abuse of power

Verkhovna Rada speaker plans to resign as Servant of the People party leader

Zelensky orders to dismiss NSDC Secretary Danyliuk

LATEST

Ilya Kyva appealed to the National Police on the activities of the deputy head of FTU Saenko

Kyiv elections on Dec 8 unlikely - Servant of the People

Kyiv's business court repeatedly postpones for one week hearing of Kolomoisky's claim seeking to return PrivatBank's shares

Klitschko values Giuliani as effective NYC mayor, fan of sports and Ukraine

SBI opens proceedings on Lutsenko's possible abuse of power

Verkhovna Rada speaker plans to resign as Servant of the People party leader

Ukraine's ombudswoman, spouse of convicted journalist Sharoiko in Belarus discuss steps for his release

Kremlin expects Kyiv to clarify its stance on Steinmeier formula at TCG meeting

Zelensky, Lukashenko to participate in Second Forum of Regions of Ukraine and Belarus on Oct 4

Journalists demand Mendel's resignation as press secretary of Ukrainian president

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD