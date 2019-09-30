Zelensky's assistant Yermak: U.S. domestic politics is not our business

The basis and rate of consultations with German and French leaders have not suffered after the publication of the memorandum of the conversation between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump, Zelensky's assistant Andriy Yermak has said.

"It's a complicated situation. It is something that today's officials have inherited. This is the internal affair of the United States," Yermak said in an exclusive interview with the 1+1 TV channel aired on Sunday evening.

The president's assistant said Ukraine sees in the United States "a friend and a strategic partner."

"What happens there… it's their domestic political business, and we will not in any way take part [in what's going on there]," Yermak said.

Yermak said he doesn't think Zelensky made any mistakes during his visit to New York City last week.

Asked whether Zelensky or someone from the president's office were informed about the reaction of European leaders to the contents of a memorandum of the July 25, 2018 telephone call between the presidents, Yermak said: "No one called, the pace and basis of the consultations that exist with our partners from France and Germany have not undergone any changes."

Yermak said he hopes in the near future the heads of state will have the opportunity to talk at the summit of the leaders of the Normandy Four.

Commenting on the words of the initiators of the impeachment of the U.S. president about a "Russian trace" in the publication of the transcripts, Yermak said: "I think it is a conspiracy theory, so it's hard for me to comment."

Asked what conclusions Zelensky's team (Ze!Team) made after visiting the United States, Yermak replied that Ze!Team has been begun "to think about many things."