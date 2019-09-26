Kuleba says Zelensky's visit to U.S successful, taking into account U.S. domestic political situation

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Dmytro Kuleba has said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to New York City for the UN General Assembly has been generally successful.

"Life is stormy. The visit coincided with the domestic American political crisis that we are witnessing. I think that the president had a very strong speech at the UN General Assembly. And we must not forget that he went mainly for this purpose. Zelensky had a number of meetings, including with the NATO Secretary General, a meeting was held with [U.S.] President [Donald] Trump, which is also important," Kuleba told reporters on Thursday in Kyiv.

"If you subtract this domestic political American context, which I can't comment on, because this is America’s internal affair, I think the visit was successful," Kuleba said.