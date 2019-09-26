Zelensky about critics of European leaders: I told truth, thank you for help to Ukraine, but Nord Stream 2 carries threats to us

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has thanked the leaders of the European Union countries for helping Ukraine, but he believes the criticism directed at them during the phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump at the end of July is fair.

"I answer for every word I say. I thanked many times, I am thankful now. At the meeting with President Trump I said that I am grateful for any help to Ukraine from our European leaders, from Mrs. Merkel, from Mr. Macron, and from others. The conversation with Trump took place in a very difficult period, when Russia was returned to PACE, the sanctions did not have such strong pressure on the construction of Nord Stream 2, and I spoke about this with all the leaders that I mentioned in this conversation, or whom I didn't mention," he told reporters at a briefing in New York after his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

Zelensky said that, for example, the decision to return the Russian Federation to PACE was not made under his presidency."It was adopted by European countries, it seems to me, at the end of winter," he said.

Zelensky said that he did not want to talk badly about anyone, and he was grateful to everyone who helps Ukraine. "But I told the truth, because Nord Stream 2 is a big threat to our energy security, because we can lose transit money, about $3 billion. And, in my opinion, Nord Stream is a kind of gradual lifting of sanctions. This is my personal vision, and I frankly speak about it. And thank you very much for the rest," he said.