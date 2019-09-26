Facts

09:22 26.09.2019

Ukrainian prosecutor general must investigate all cases – Zelensky at meeting with Trump

Ukrainian prosecutor general must investigate all cases – Zelensky at meeting with Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said at a meeting with United States President Donald Trump that Ukraine is an independent country and that he had not given any pledges to have the Prosecutor General's Office investigate any specific cases.

"I do not owe anything to anyone. I said that we are ready to investigate. Ukraine is an independent country; we have new [Prosecutor General] Ruslan Riaboshapka, who is a very good and honest man, pro-Western person, well educated, with Western experience. Will he investigate? He must investigate all cases. What kind of promises can be here?" he said at a meeting with Trump in New York City on September 25.

The Ukrainian president has said that today Ukraine has "much more important matters" that are important for every Ukrainian. "This is Ilovaisk, this is Maidan, this is corruption that President Trump was just speaking about. And you know what he [prosecutor general of Ukraine] is working on now," he said.

