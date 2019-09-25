Zelensky tells Trump in July 25 phone call that Ukraine ready to buy more Javelins

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump on July 25, 2019, that Ukraine was ready to buy more Javelin anti-tank missile systems from the United States.

"We are ready to continue to cooperate for the next steps. Specifically, we are almost ready to buy more Javelins from the United States for defense purposes," Zelensky said, as follows from the transcript of the phone conversation between the two leaders, which was made public on the White House's website on Wednesday, September 25.