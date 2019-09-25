Trump says he authorizes release of complete, fully declassified transcript of his phone conversation with Zelensky

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he approved the publication of an unedited full version of his July telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"I am currently at the United Nations representing our Country, but have authorized the release tomorrow of the complete, fully declassified and unredacted transcript of my phone conversation with President Zelensky of Ukraine...," he wrote on Twitter.

"....You will see it was a very friendly and totally appropriate call. No pressure and, unlike Joe Biden and his son, NO quid pro quo!" Trump added.

He also called the situation around his conversation with Zelensky "nothing more than a continuation of the Greatest and most Destructive Witch Hunt of all time," carried out by the U.S. democrats.

A number of U.S. media reported earlier that Trump tried in a telephone conversation on July 25 to convince President Zelensky of the need to initiate an investigation against Hunter Biden, the son of Joe Biden, and that the U.S. president urged him to work about eight times with lawyer Rudi Giuliani on investigations against Hunter Biden.

Joe Biden, responding to reports of a conversation between Trump and Zelensky, called on the American president to publish a transcript of his conversation with the Ukrainian leader.