09:17 25.09.2019

Trump says he authorizes release of complete, fully declassified transcript of his phone conversation with Zelensky

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he approved the publication of an unedited full version of his July telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"I am currently at the United Nations representing our Country, but have authorized the release tomorrow of the complete, fully declassified and unredacted transcript of my phone conversation with President Zelensky of Ukraine...," he wrote on Twitter.

"....You will see it was a very friendly and totally appropriate call. No pressure and, unlike Joe Biden and his son, NO quid pro quo!" Trump added.

He also called the situation around his conversation with Zelensky "nothing more than a continuation of the Greatest and most Destructive Witch Hunt of all time," carried out by the U.S. democrats.

A number of U.S. media reported earlier that Trump tried in a telephone conversation on July 25 to convince President Zelensky of the need to initiate an investigation against Hunter Biden, the son of Joe Biden, and that the U.S. president urged him to work about eight times with lawyer Rudi Giuliani on investigations against Hunter Biden.

Joe Biden, responding to reports of a conversation between Trump and Zelensky, called on the American president to publish a transcript of his conversation with the Ukrainian leader.

Tags: #zelensky #trump
18:05 25.09.2019
Zelensky tells Trump in July 25 phone call that Ukraine ready to buy more Javelins

17:39 25.09.2019
White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

16:41 25.09.2019
Zelensky stands for rebooting such international institutions as the United Nations

16:28 25.09.2019
Zelensky: Ending war and retaking occupied territory among priority tasks, but not at the cost of Ukraine's freedom to choose

16:03 25.09.2019
Facebook deletes pro-Trump page administered from Ukraine

15:56 25.09.2019
Zelensky, Lavrov in New York briefly touch on preparations for Normandy summi

14:43 25.09.2019
Zelensky-Putin talks so far possible in Normandy format only

11:11 25.09.2019
Zelensky: Internal resistance to reforms, war over Russian aggression impede Ukraine's achievement of sustainable development goals

09:42 25.09.2019
Zelensky on future meeting with Trump: The main thing is that U.S. supports Ukraine

09:42 25.09.2019
Zelensky intends to invite Trump to pay visit to Ukraine

