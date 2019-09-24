Facts

10:10 24.09.2019

Trump denies link of investigation against Biden with provision of aid to Ukraine

1 min read
Trump denies link of investigation against Biden with provision of aid to Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said that he did not tell Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that Ukraine will receive assistance from the United States only if the country launches an investigation into activities of U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden.

"No, I didn't," Trump told reporters in a meeting with Poland's President Andrzej Duda when a journalist asked Trump if he told the Ukrainian leader that they would have the aid only if they investigated Joe Biden and his family.

Trump said that he "had a very nice call" with Zelensky.

"It was really a congratulatory call because he had just won," Trump said.

Some U.S. media earlier reported that Trump on July 25 tried in a phone conversation with Zelensky to ask the Ukrainian president for an investigation of Biden in exchange for the military aid. They also reported that Trump around eight times for the Bidens to be investigated and work with attorney Rudy Giuliani on the matter.

Some media reported that Trump trying to launch the investigation against Biden's son, delayed the provision of military aid to Ukraine.

Tags: #zelensky #trump
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:35 24.09.2019
Zelensky signs amendments to Ukraine's defense law

Zelensky signs amendments to Ukraine's defense law

17:45 23.09.2019
President signs bill on reform of prosecutor's office into law

President signs bill on reform of prosecutor's office into law

16:25 23.09.2019
Zelensky urges Ukrainians to call NABU hotline to report on bribery, corruption facts

Zelensky urges Ukrainians to call NABU hotline to report on bribery, corruption facts

14:27 23.09.2019
Zelensky signs law on state support for cinematography

Zelensky signs law on state support for cinematography

14:19 23.09.2019
Ukrainian FM denies pressure on Zelensky during phone call with Trump

Ukrainian FM denies pressure on Zelensky during phone call with Trump

13:46 23.09.2019
Zelensky's aide Yermak says meeting with Giuliani was his idea

Zelensky's aide Yermak says meeting with Giuliani was his idea

12:46 23.09.2019
Trump about telephone conversation with Zelensky: Nothing wrong was said

Trump about telephone conversation with Zelensky: Nothing wrong was said

12:33 23.09.2019
Zelensky signs impeachment lawe

Zelensky signs impeachment lawe

11:44 23.09.2019
Zelensky team wants large-scale agreement with participation of leading world states to guarantee sovereignty, territorial integrity of Ukraine

Zelensky team wants large-scale agreement with participation of leading world states to guarantee sovereignty, territorial integrity of Ukraine

11:05 23.09.2019
Zelensky enacts urgent measures to ensure economic growth, stimulate regional development, prevent corruption

Zelensky enacts urgent measures to ensure economic growth, stimulate regional development, prevent corruption

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian side of JCCC calls on OSCE SMM to record latest mortar shelling by Russia occupation forces in Donetsk region

General Court of EU annuls EU sanctions against Viktor Yanukovych – Oleksandr Yanukovych's spokesperson

Zelensky signs amendments to Ukraine's defense law

Ukrainian delegation not to take part in PACE's autumn session, celebrations of Council of Europe's 70th anniversary

Ukrainian ombudsman Denisova says 113 Ukrainians still held in Russia, annexed Crimea

LATEST

Ukrainian side of JCCC calls on OSCE SMM to record latest mortar shelling by Russia occupation forces in Donetsk region

General Court of EU annuls EU sanctions against Viktor Yanukovych – Oleksandr Yanukovych's spokesperson

Ukrainian delegation not to take part in PACE's autumn session, celebrations of Council of Europe's 70th anniversary

Ukrainian ombudsman Denisova says 113 Ukrainians still held in Russia, annexed Crimea

Ukraine, Canada discuss running of security, defense reforms in Ukraine

Prystaiko considers Normandy format meeting in mid-October most realistic

Four people killed in traffic acct in Khmelnytsky region – policeiden

Nine killed in road accident in Odesa region - police, citing preliminary info

Part of Ukrainian delegation plans to participate in upcoming PACE session

No casualties reported amid 4 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD