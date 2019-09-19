Facts

14:49 19.09.2019

Ukraine's HACC allows suspect in 'Rotterdam +' case on wanted list to be detained

Ukraine's HACC allows suspect in 'Rotterdam +' case on wanted list to be detained

The appellate chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has allowed the detention in absentia of the former head of the energy market department of the National Commission for Energy, Housing and Utilities Services Regulation (NCER) Volodymyr Butovsky, who is suspect in the so-called "Rotterdam + formula" case, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) has reported.

HACC upheld the position of SAPO prosecutors and annulled the ruling of the investigative judge of Kyiv's Solomiansky district court, who decided not to arrest Butovsky in absentia.

Butovksy was placed on the wanted list on August 14. The court decided not to arrest him on August 21.

Another suspect in the case – former head of the commission Dmytro Vovk – has been also placed on the wanted list. Six persons have been notified that they are suspects in the case.

As reported, the regulator at the end of April 2016 began using a new formula for determining tariffs for electricity for industrial consumers (Resolution No. 289 of March 3, 2016). The procedure, in particular, defined the price for coal according to the formula "price to the port of Rotterdam (API2) plus the cost of delivery to Ukraine)."

