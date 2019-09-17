SBU interacts with Dutch investigators in case of MH17 crash – Bakanov

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) cooperates with investigators, including those from the Netherlands, in the case of the Malaysian Boeing (flight MH17) shot down over Donbas in 2014, but the service is not aware of the re-qualification of Volodymyr Tsemakh, previously considered a key witness, as a suspect, SBU Head Ivan Bakanov has said.

"We communicate, and I believe we have partnership relations, including with the Netherlands," Bakanov told Interfax-Ukraine on the sidelines of the 16th annual meeting of the Yalta European Strategy (YES) in Kyiv.

Commenting on the information that Tsemakh is no longer a witness, but already a suspect, the SBU head said he had heard this information only in mass media and could not confirm it.

When asked whether the investigators managed to interrogate Tsemakh, Bakanov declined to give a direct answer, noting that "they did everything they could do considering thе status this person had."

"We were open, provided any possible assistance under the current law. We did all we could. Тhey did exactly the same," he said.

Bakanov positively assessed the prospect that Russia would agree to the interrogation of Tsemakh by investigators from the Netherlands.

"This will say a lot – will agree or not. I believe that the international coalition cannot be destroyed, but will only strengthen, because everyone understands what is happening. We had to return our heroes home, and we had no moral right to delay this exchange," he said.