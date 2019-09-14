Facts

15:22 14.09.2019

Zelensky promises to adopt law on status of veterans in near term

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that soon the law on the status of veterans with a mechanism for determining the status of combatants and the status of volunteers will be passed.

"Our task is to know each of you and your needs. To do this, we need a systematic approach. It will start with a new law on the status of veterans. I believe that this bill, which was developed by the Ministry of Veterans with veterans, will appear in parliament soon. Mrs. Minister promised, that it will be ready in a week," he said, speaking at the opening of the national Invictus Games in Kyiv on Saturday.

Zelensky promises to grant urgent status to this bill.

A total of 218 Ukrainian soldiers, veterans and volunteers took part in the third national Invictus Games in Kyiv, the press service of the Ministry for Veterans, Temporarily Occupied Territories and Internally Displaced Persons of Ukraine said.

Based on the results of these competitions, members of the national team will be selected, who in 2020 will go to the international Invictus Games in The Hague.

