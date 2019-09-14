Facts

13:49 14.09.2019

Captives exchange between Ukraine, Russia to take place in near future – Ukrainian FM

Captives exchange between Ukraine, Russia to take place in near future – Ukrainian FM

The work on preparing for the prisoner swap between the Russian Federation and Ukraine is proceeding around the clock, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko has said.

"And this parallel work is going on to release everyone at all. It has always been a difficult process because the release of the full lists of captives assumes that we know the lists, we agree to these lists... Special groups of people work every single day – day and night in order to coordinate and move this very complex, mentally unfair process. But we plan to release our guys in the near future," Prystaiko said on the Inter TV channel on Friday evening.

Tags: #prystaiko #russia #ukraine #captives
Interfax-Ukraine
