15:00 12.09.2019

Military prosecutor's office investigating detonated ammunition case in Kalynivka

Military prosecutor's office of Vinnytsia garrison of the Central region of Ukraine opened criminal proceedings under the article concerning neglect of military service in connection with the fire and detonation of ammunition at the ammunition depot in Kalynivka (Vinnytsia region).

According to the press service of the military prosecutor's office of the Central region of Ukraine, the information has been entered into the unified register of pretrial investigations and criminal proceedings were launched under Part 3 of Article 425 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

It was preliminary established that at about 11.40 on Wednesday, September 11, in the technical territory of arsenal 48 located in Kalynivka, Vinnytsia region, in the vicinity of an outdoor site, there were several explosions of ammunition planned to be disposed. A possible cause is the ignition of dry grass, as a result of which there was a successive detonation of individual ammunition lying on the ground.

All versions and actions of officials of the military unit are being checked.

"In this territory, the work on the identification and disposal of ammunition that exploded on the night of September 27, 2017 was not completed. The distance from the edge of the grass to the ammunition storage sites was about 150-200 meters," the press service said.

