Denisova announces transfer of 54 citizens held in jail in CALR to Ukrainian authorities

A total of 54 citizens of Ukraine held in prisons on the territory uncontrolled by the Ukrainian government certain areas of Luhansk region (CALR) were transferred to the Ukrainian authorities on Thursday, Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada Human Rights Commissioner Liudmyla Denisova has said.

“During the transfer, 54 people were received from the representatives of the "LPR" [so-called Luhansk People's Republic]. Among them, the youngest was 26 years old and the oldest was 61. These convicts lived in Luhansk, Donetsk, Kharkov, Zaporizhia and Kirovohrad regions and the city of Kyiv," Denisova wrote on her Facebook page on Thursday.