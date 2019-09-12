Facts

09:28 12.09.2019

Occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 18 times, two Ukrainian soldiers killed, one critically injured

1 min read
Occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 18 times, two Ukrainian soldiers killed, one critically injured

Occupation forces have violated the ceasefire regime in Donbas 18 times, two Ukrainian soldiers were killed, one was critically injured, the press center of the headquarters of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"On September 11, the armed groups led by the Russian Federation and its mercenaries violated the ceasefire regime 18 times. The enemy shelled the positions of the Joint Forces using weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements. In addition, they used the weapons of infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers of various systems, sniper and small arms... Over the past day, two soldiers of the Joint Forces died, one soldier was seriously wounded amid enemy shelling," the JFO headquarters said on its official Facebook page on Thursday morning.

"From the beginning of this day, the armed formations of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries violated the ceasefire once. In the area of responsibility of the Vostok operational-tactical group, the enemy fired at the positions of the Joint Forces near Pischevyk using an anti-tank grenade launcher," the JFO headquarters said.

