Facts

11:51 11.09.2019

Rada approves criminalization of illicit enrichment at first reading

1 min read
Rada approves criminalization of illicit enrichment at first reading

The Verkhovna Rada adopted bill (No. 1031), which returns criminal liability for illegal enrichment and introduces a civil confiscation tool for unjustified assets of officials.

Some 316 deputies voted at the first reading for the draft law on amendments to legislative acts regarding the confiscation of illegal assets of persons authorized to perform state or local government functions and the punishment for acquiring such assets, an Interfax-Ukraine agency correspondent reported.

Tags: #verkhovna_rada
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:41 11.09.2019
Rada passes at first reading bill stimulating investment

Rada passes at first reading bill stimulating investment

10:49 04.09.2019
Rada sends bill on stripping MP mandate for improper voting, absenteeism to Constitutional Court

Rada sends bill on stripping MP mandate for improper voting, absenteeism to Constitutional Court

14:19 03.09.2019
Rada sends bill amending Constitution in powers of president to create regulatory bodies, appoint, dismiss NABU, SBI directors

Rada sends bill amending Constitution in powers of president to create regulatory bodies, appoint, dismiss NABU, SBI directors

12:14 03.09.2019
Rada finally approves lifting of parliamentary immunity from Jan 2020

Rada finally approves lifting of parliamentary immunity from Jan 2020

10:25 03.09.2019
Second session of ninth convocation Rada opens

Second session of ninth convocation Rada opens

14:25 30.08.2019
Zelensky suggests that Rada legislatively regulate confiscation of illegal assets

Zelensky suggests that Rada legislatively regulate confiscation of illegal assets

10:30 30.08.2019
Rada passes bill on lifting deputy immunity at first reading

Rada passes bill on lifting deputy immunity at first reading

13:59 29.08.2019
Five parliamentary factions, group For Future created in Rada

Five parliamentary factions, group For Future created in Rada

10:41 29.08.2019
Ceremonial Rada meeting to swear in new MPs ends

Ceremonial Rada meeting to swear in new MPs ends

13:05 23.08.2019
Batkivschyna recalls Olena Kondratiuk's candidature for post of Rada deputy chairman of 9th convocation

Batkivschyna recalls Olena Kondratiuk's candidature for post of Rada deputy chairman of 9th convocation

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Several shells explode on technical territory of ammo depots in Kalynivka due to burning of dry grass – Defense ministry

Zelensky signs law on stripping parliamentary immunity

Viktor Chumak appointed Chief Military Prosecutor of Ukraine

Zelensky: I won't close any TV channels, have no rights, authorities to do this

Sentsov undecided about political life, plans to "make films and live"

LATEST

Kremlin denies Smolenkov had access to Russian security services data

Several shells explode on technical territory of ammo depots in Kalynivka due to burning of dry grass – Defense ministry

Zelensky signs law on stripping parliamentary immunity

Viktor Chumak appointed Chief Military Prosecutor of Ukraine

Artemivsky city-district court gives suspended sentence to ex-'DPR' fighter who guarded debris from Boeing MH17

Zelensky: I won't close any TV channels, have no rights, authorities to do this

Sentsov undecided about political life, plans to "make films and live"

Poroshenko summoned for questioning in 2 cases on Tuesday

Sentsov to seek release of Ukrainians illegally held in Russia, Donbas

Members of so-called 'Self-Defense of Crimea' suspected of torture of Crimean Tatar activist Ametov – Ukrainian prosecutors

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
instaforex
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD