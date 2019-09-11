Rada approves criminalization of illicit enrichment at first reading
The Verkhovna Rada adopted bill (No. 1031), which returns criminal liability for illegal enrichment and introduces a civil confiscation tool for unjustified assets of officials.
Some 316 deputies voted at the first reading for the draft law on amendments to legislative acts regarding the confiscation of illegal assets of persons authorized to perform state or local government functions and the punishment for acquiring such assets, an Interfax-Ukraine agency correspondent reported.