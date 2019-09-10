Occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 13 times, one soldier injured

Occupation forces have violated the ceasefire regime in Donbas 13 times, one Ukrainian soldier was injured, the press center of the headquarters of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"On September 9, the armed groups of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries violated the ceasefire regime 13 times. The enemy fired on the positions of the United Forces Operation from the caliber of weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements. In addition, from grenade launchers of various systems and small arms ... Over the past day as a result of enemy shelling, one soldier was seriously injured," the report on Facebook reads.