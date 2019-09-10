Denisova: Negotiations on release of the rest of Ukrainians from Russia continue

Human Rights Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Liudmyla Denisova has said that negotiations on the release of Ukrainian citizens from the Russian Federation are ongoing and expressed the view that another exchange could happen before the end of 2019.

"I think that it will happen," she said on the air of Snidanok z 1+1, asked whether the next exchange could take place this year.

According to Denisova, 113 political prisoners of Ukraine have been verified at the moment, including 89 Crimean Tatars.

She added that work on the release is ongoing.

"The negotiations were very difficult, of course, the first were 24 sailors, and President Zelensky took such a position as to add ours, which made it possible to return exactly 35. We do not stop and are conducting negotiations, both the president personally and the head of the working group, Mr. Yermak," the ombudsperson said.