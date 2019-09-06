Facts

10:46 06.09.2019

U.S. hopes Normandy Format to be re-energized by new leadership in Ukraine – Pompeo

1 min read
U.S. hopes Normandy Format to be re-energized by new leadership in Ukraine – Pompeo

The United States expects that a change in the leadership of Ukraine will re-energize the negotiation process in the Normandy format, said U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

"We're very engaged in trying to find the right set of outcomes. We hope that this can be resolved. We do hope, too, that [the] Normandy Format will be re-energized by this change in leadership in Ukraine," Pompeo said in an exclusive interview with The Daily Signal made public on Thursday.

Pompeo noted that the current U.S. policy is to give Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a chance to break the deadlock with the Russian side in the negotiation process, adding that he is optimistic that Zelensky can "re-energize" the peace process.

The U.S. Secretary of State added that it is Russia that should take steps to de-escalate the conflict.

Pompeo also believes that the release of twenty-four Ukrainian sailors would be a good start to negotiations from Russian side.

The American diplomat refused to make assumptions about the direct involvement of the United States in peace talks.

Tags: #usa #pompeo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:16 06.09.2019
If $250 mln in U.S. funding for Ukraine's security not allocated by FY 2019 end, it will be in 2020 – U.S. Senator

If $250 mln in U.S. funding for Ukraine's security not allocated by FY 2019 end, it will be in 2020 – U.S. Senator

10:53 05.09.2019
U.S. senators Johnson, Murphy holding meetings in Kyiv – embassy

U.S. senators Johnson, Murphy holding meetings in Kyiv – embassy

17:07 31.08.2019
Kyiv, Warsaw favor Poland-U.S.-Ukraine energy cooperation - Zelensky

Kyiv, Warsaw favor Poland-U.S.-Ukraine energy cooperation - Zelensky

17:46 28.08.2019
Bolton warns Ukraine against 'diplomacy of creating debts' pursued by China

Bolton warns Ukraine against 'diplomacy of creating debts' pursued by China

12:47 24.08.2019
U.S. congratulates Ukraine on 28th anniversary of nation's independence

U.S. congratulates Ukraine on 28th anniversary of nation's independence

10:30 22.08.2019
Ukrainian Embassy in U.S. calling on G7 leaders to consolidate efforts to make Russia return to constructive behavior

Ukrainian Embassy in U.S. calling on G7 leaders to consolidate efforts to make Russia return to constructive behavior

12:05 15.08.2019
Taylor: Zelensky's proposal to expand Normandy Four interesting for U.S.

Taylor: Zelensky's proposal to expand Normandy Four interesting for U.S.

11:39 15.08.2019
Reports on denial of candidates for post of Ukrainian ambassador by U.S. untrue – FM

Reports on denial of candidates for post of Ukrainian ambassador by U.S. untrue – FM

13:18 12.08.2019
U.S., Germany, France to hold consultations on Normandy format – Volker

U.S., Germany, France to hold consultations on Normandy format – Volker

14:46 09.08.2019
Ukraine, U.S. agreeing on conditions of Javelin systems supplies – Taylor

Ukraine, U.S. agreeing on conditions of Javelin systems supplies – Taylor

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Appeals court leaves Hrymchak in detention

Ukroboronrom conducting internal investigation in situation with change of Ukrspecexport's charter

Kasko appointed first deputy prosecutor general – PGO's press service

Former MPs Oleksandr Vilkul, Dmytro Kolesnikov notified of suspicion, procedure for their search started – Lutsenko

One KIA, one WIA amid 21 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

LATEST

Appeals court leaves Hrymchak in detention

Ukroboronrom conducting internal investigation in situation with change of Ukrspecexport's charter

Kasko appointed first deputy prosecutor general – PGO's press service

Ukraine at TCG raises issue of return of Russian side to JCCC due to increase in shelling attacks in Donbas – Olifer

Former MPs Oleksandr Vilkul, Dmytro Kolesnikov notified of suspicion, procedure for their search started – Lutsenko

NBU regards pressure on Gontareva's family threat to top NBU officials

One KIA, one WIA amid 21 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Zelensky intends to carry on with reforming Ukrainian defense sector to NATO standards

ENEMO observers of Ukrainian election present proposals to improve Ukrainian electoral legislation

Ex-NBU governor Gontareva reports about attack on family of her son in Kyiv

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
instaforex
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD