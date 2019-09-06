U.S. hopes Normandy Format to be re-energized by new leadership in Ukraine – Pompeo

The United States expects that a change in the leadership of Ukraine will re-energize the negotiation process in the Normandy format, said U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

"We're very engaged in trying to find the right set of outcomes. We hope that this can be resolved. We do hope, too, that [the] Normandy Format will be re-energized by this change in leadership in Ukraine," Pompeo said in an exclusive interview with The Daily Signal made public on Thursday.

Pompeo noted that the current U.S. policy is to give Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a chance to break the deadlock with the Russian side in the negotiation process, adding that he is optimistic that Zelensky can "re-energize" the peace process.

The U.S. Secretary of State added that it is Russia that should take steps to de-escalate the conflict.

Pompeo also believes that the release of twenty-four Ukrainian sailors would be a good start to negotiations from Russian side.

The American diplomat refused to make assumptions about the direct involvement of the United States in peace talks.