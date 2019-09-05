Facts

14:31 05.09.2019

ENEMO observers of Ukrainian election present proposals to improve Ukrainian electoral legislation

2 min read
ENEMO observers of Ukrainian election present proposals to improve Ukrainian electoral legislation

Observers of elections held in Ukraine this year from the European Network of Election Monitoring Organizations (ENEMO) have recommended Ukrainian authorities to review the requirement of a five-year period of residence in the country for candidates to members of parliament and introduce sanctions for illegal election canvassing.

"ENEMO recommends reviewing the requirement of a five-year residency in Ukraine for a future MP, since international standards, including the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (1966) and the Venice Commission's Code of Good Practice in Electoral Matters (2002) provide that the requirements for candidates should not be excessive and should not violate the rights of citizens to be elected. The requirement of a five-year period of residence contradicts these international standards and seems unnecessarily restrictive," ENEMO political analyst Pierre Peytier said, speaking at a roundtable in Kyiv on Thursday.

According to the final report of the observer mission in the presidential elections in Ukraine, as well as snap parliamentary elections, the observers recommend that it is necessary to better describe cases of candidates who change their last names in the legislation.

The organization was also called on to regulate in legislation the schemes to resolve the situation when, for example, a political party was registered under a court decision after the deadline for registration and after a draw to determine the order of parties on the ballot took place.

In addition, ENEMO recommended increasing the quota for women on party lists, as well as applying effective sanctions for non-compliance with gender quotas.

The observers noticed that sanctions should be provided for early election canvassing, as well as election canvassing on the day of election silence.

Tags: #elections #enemo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:26 02.09.2019
Zelensky expects local elections on new territorial basis in 2019-2020

Zelensky expects local elections on new territorial basis in 2019-2020

16:10 27.08.2019
Parubiy signs Election Code

Parubiy signs Election Code

17:23 21.08.2019
CEC registers over 320 MPs

CEC registers over 320 MPs

17:14 14.08.2019
CEC registers 82 MPs

CEC registers 82 MPs

12:46 08.08.2019
Servant of the People Party spends more than other parties on election campaign – CEC

Servant of the People Party spends more than other parties on election campaign – CEC

13:21 05.08.2019
Servant of the People Party wins 124 mandates on party ticket in Rada elections

Servant of the People Party wins 124 mandates on party ticket in Rada elections

18:26 02.08.2019
Court orders SBI to open case on Parliament Speaker Parubiy's possible meddling in election commission's work

Court orders SBI to open case on Parliament Speaker Parubiy's possible meddling in election commission's work

17:38 01.08.2019
Consideration of claims in court on problem electoral districts may affect voting results

Consideration of claims in court on problem electoral districts may affect voting results

13:01 01.08.2019
CEC head Slipachuk hopes final results of parliamentary elections to be announced by Aug 5

CEC head Slipachuk hopes final results of parliamentary elections to be announced by Aug 5

10:46 31.07.2019
Servant of the People, Sharij Party most supported by young people, Opposition Bloc by pensioners – National Exit Poll

Servant of the People, Sharij Party most supported by young people, Opposition Bloc by pensioners – National Exit Poll

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ex-NBU governor Gontareva reports about attack on family of her son in Kyiv

Prisoner swap talks with Ukraine entering final stage – Putin

Appeal court releases 'DPR' fighter, suspect in MH17 case Tsemakh on personal recognizance

Court permits detention of ex-head of energy regulator Vovk in absentia

Zelensky promises to do best to allow HACC to focus on most headline-grabbing corruption cases

LATEST

Ex-NBU governor Gontareva reports about attack on family of her son in Kyiv

HACC to receive over 3,000 cases, including 190 completed by NABU, SAPO – court head

Prisoner swap talks with Ukraine entering final stage – Putin

Appeal court releases 'DPR' fighter, suspect in MH17 case Tsemakh on personal recognizance

Anti-corruption bodies to transfer 208 criminal cases to HACC – NABU director

Court permits detention of ex-head of energy regulator Vovk in absentia

Zelensky promises to do best to allow HACC to focus on most headline-grabbing corruption cases

U.S. senators Johnson, Murphy holding meetings in Kyiv – embassy

ICRC sends 9 trucks with humanitarian aid to Donbas occupied territory on Wednesday

Ukraine's foreign ministry expresses protest over statements of Hungarian diplomat

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
instaforex
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD