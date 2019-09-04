Facts

Klitschko: govt takes step to introduce direct presidential rule in Kyiv, dismissing me from post of Kyiv Administration head

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko considers the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine to dismiss him from the post of head of Kyiv City State Administration unconstitutional and emphasizes that only Kyiv residents can fire him.

"The government has taken a step to ensure that dual power was introduced in the capital. But in fact - direct presidential rule. Klitschko can be fired only by Kyiv residents who elected him mayor of Kyiv," he said at a briefing in Kyiv.

The mayor expressed his conviction that "by such actions they are trying to deprive people of the right to choose power." This is unconstitutional and contrary to the legislation on local self-governance, he said.

At the same time, the mayor added that he had not received official documents on dismissal.

As reported, the Office of the President of Ukraine appealed to the Cabinet of Ministers with the request to make a submission on the dismissal of Head of Kyiv City State Administration Klitschko.

