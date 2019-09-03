Portnov files complaint against Poroshenko, European Solidarity Party, Pryamiy TV for slander

Ihor Holovan, lawyer for ex-President Petro Poroshenko and leader of the European Solidarity Party, has asked Kyiv's Pechersky District Court to throw out the criminal complaint brought by former presidential administration deputy head Andriy Portnov against Poroshenko for slander and circulating false information about Portnov.

The European Solidarity Party and Pryamiy TV are also named in the complaint.

Holovan on Tuesday appealed to the court (case No. N757/43705/19-ts), according to the Kyiv-based ezine Ukrayinska Pravda, which published a copy.

Holovan in the petition asks the court to "throw out the complaint entirely."