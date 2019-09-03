Facts

15:20 03.09.2019

Court leaves unchanged detention of assistant to Deputy Minister Hrymchak

The Chernihiv court of appeals has left unchanged the decision to detain the second suspect in the case of Yuriy Hrymchak, Ihor Ovdiyenko with an option of UAH 4 million bail.

"The Chernihiv court of appeals, having examined on September 2 the appeal of the defense lawyer Tetiana Matiash in the interests of the suspect Ovdiyenko, upheld the decision of the investigating judge... of August 17, which was the last to choose the preventive measure in the form of detention with a bail in the amount of UAH 4 million," the press service of the court.gov.ua portal said on Tuesday.

It is also reported that the hearing of the case under an appeal of defender Dmytro Melnyk in the interests of suspect Yuriy Hrymchak was postponed until 09:00, September 6, 2019.

As reported, on August 17, Desniansky district court of Chernihiv decided to arrest Ovdiyenko with an option of UAH 4 million bail.

Ovdiyenko himself denies his guilt. During the court session, he stated that he was a lawyer and called the funds seized from him "a fee" for his work.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) under the procedural direction of the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) detained Deputy Minister for Temporarily Occupied Territories and Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) of Ukraine Yuriy Hrymchak and his accomplice for soliciting a $1.1 million bribe.

Tags: #court #hrymchak
