14:19 03.09.2019

Rada sends bill amending Constitution in powers of president to create regulatory bodies, appoint, dismiss NABU, SBI directors

Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada has included bill No. 1014 amending Article 106 of the Constitution of Ukraine regarding authorizing the president of Ukraine to create independent regulatory bodies, appoint and dismiss directors of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI).

An Interfax-Ukraine correspondent has reported that 282 MPs voted in favor of the decision to include in the agenda and submit the bill to the Constitutional Court at a plenary meeting of parliament on Tuesday.

The bill proposes to supplement Article 106 of the Constitution with a list of powers of the President of Ukraine: paragraphs 11-1 and 12-1.

According to these changes, the Constitution will consolidate the powers of the head of state to appoint directors of NABU and the SBI and dismiss them from their posts in the manner prescribed by law. Such powers of the head of state are currently provided for by the laws on NABU and on the SBI.

In addition, it is proposed to authorize the President of Ukraine to create independent regulatory bodies that regulate, monitor and supervise the activities of business entities in certain areas, to appoint and dismiss members of these bodies.

This bill was initiated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on August 29.

Tags: #sbi #verkhovna_rada #nabu
