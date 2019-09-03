Zelensky orders to reshuffle some most corrupt public agencies by late 2019

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has ordered the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine by the end of 2019 to "fully reload staff" at some public agencies to remove large-scale corruption schemes in public authorities.

"To carry out a full personnel reload of the most corrupt government bodies for business and citizens. These are the State Service of Ukraine for Geodesy, Cartography and Cadastre, State Service for Geology and Mineral Resources, the State Architectural and Construction Inspectorate, the State Environmental Inspectorate, the State Service of Ukraine for Transport Safety and the most notorious Ukravtodor [Ukrainian Automobile Roads Agency]. The deadline is until January 1, 2020," he said at a meeting of the president with members of the Cabinet of Ministers, the leadership of the Verkhovna Rada and law enforcement officials in Kyiv on Monday.