Second session of ninth convocation Rada opens

The second session of the Verkhovna Rada of the ninth convocation opened on Tuesday.

The parliamentary meeting is attended by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and members of the government.

According to the agenda of the first meeting, deputies, whom the Central Election Commission has registered instead of those whose powers were prematurely terminated over the transfer to the posts in the Cabinet of Ministers, will take the oath on Tuesday.

The parliament intends to finally approve the bill (No. 7203) amending to Article 80 of the Constitution of Ukraine, which provides for the removal of parliamentary immunity.

In addition, parliamentarians plan to vote for sending seven bills on amendments to the constitution, initiated by the president of Ukraine, to the Constitutional Court.