Ukrainian soldier killed on Monday morning - JFO press center

The Donbas ceasefire was breached 15 times over the past day, and one Ukrainian serviceman was killed on Monday morning, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) said in a statement posted on Facebook.

"The enemy fired weapons prohibited by the Minsk Agreements, such as 82mm mortars, weapons of infantry combat vehicles, various types of missiles, heavy machineguns, and small arms, at positions of the Joint Forces," the statement said.

"Two ceasefire violations [...] were observed today. A serviceman of the Joint Forces was killed by hostile fire," it said.

The Ukrainian mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) said last night that the JFO positions came under attack from weapons prohibited by the Minsk Agreements on September 1.

"They fired 82mm mortars (four rounds) in the area of Zaitseve Pivnichne at 5:01 p.m., and engaged 82mm mortars (15 rounds) in the vicinity of Novoluhanske between 5:20 p.m. and 6 p.m.," the mission said in its statement.