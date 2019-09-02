Facts

15:21 02.09.2019

Ukrainian soldier killed on Monday morning - JFO press center

1 min read
Ukrainian soldier killed on Monday morning - JFO press center

The Donbas ceasefire was breached 15 times over the past day, and one Ukrainian serviceman was killed on Monday morning, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) said in a statement posted on Facebook.

"The enemy fired weapons prohibited by the Minsk Agreements, such as 82mm mortars, weapons of infantry combat vehicles, various types of missiles, heavy machineguns, and small arms, at positions of the Joint Forces," the statement said.

"Two ceasefire violations [...] were observed today. A serviceman of the Joint Forces was killed by hostile fire," it said.

The Ukrainian mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) said last night that the JFO positions came under attack from weapons prohibited by the Minsk Agreements on September 1.

"They fired 82mm mortars (four rounds) in the area of Zaitseve Pivnichne at 5:01 p.m., and engaged 82mm mortars (15 rounds) in the vicinity of Novoluhanske between 5:20 p.m. and 6 p.m.," the mission said in its statement.

Tags: #jfo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:30 04.09.2019
Over 200 national guardsmen killed in Ukraine during five years – National Guard commander

Over 200 national guardsmen killed in Ukraine during five years – National Guard commander

11:31 31.08.2019
Russia-occupation forces violate ceasefire 17 times, one KIA, one WIA in Donbas

Russia-occupation forces violate ceasefire 17 times, one KIA, one WIA in Donbas

13:43 30.08.2019
Russia-occupation forces violate ceasefire four times, one KIA in Donbas

Russia-occupation forces violate ceasefire four times, one KIA in Donbas

10:14 28.08.2019
One Ukrainian soldier wounded amid 10 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

One Ukrainian soldier wounded amid 10 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

11:27 27.08.2019
Occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 12 times over past day, one military wounded – JFO HQ

Occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 12 times over past day, one military wounded – JFO HQ

13:22 26.08.2019
Occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 13 times over past day

Occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 13 times over past day

15:33 24.08.2019
Occupation forces three times violate ceasefire in Donbas since morning – JFO HQ

Occupation forces three times violate ceasefire in Donbas since morning – JFO HQ

12:34 23.08.2019
Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid 13 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid 13 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

14:19 22.08.2019
Over 450 Ukrainian law enforcement officers killed in Donbas since start of ATO

Over 450 Ukrainian law enforcement officers killed in Donbas since start of ATO

10:40 20.08.2019
Occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 11 times, one Ukrainian military wounded – JFO HQ

Occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 11 times, one Ukrainian military wounded – JFO HQ

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky appoints Hanna Kovalenko deputy head of President's Office – decree

Premier Honcharuk: Cabinet makes submission to president to dismiss Klitschko from post of Kyiv administration head

Premier proposing IT-sector to set up its own Fund on Human Capital Development

Riaboshapka fires prosecutors of Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Odesa and Cherkasy regions

Rada sends bill on stripping MP mandate for improper voting, absenteeism to Constitutional Court

LATEST

Zelensky appoints Hanna Kovalenko deputy head of President's Office – decree

Premier Honcharuk: Cabinet makes submission to president to dismiss Klitschko from post of Kyiv administration head

Premier proposing IT-sector to set up its own Fund on Human Capital Development

Poroshenko, Czolij discuss attempts to lift intl sanctions from Russia

Zelensky: If govt doesn't solve problem with utility tariffs, it will be dissolved

Riaboshapka fires prosecutors of Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Odesa and Cherkasy regions

Almost third of Ukraine's teenagers, youth fall victims to online bullying - UNICEF project survey

Rada sends bill on stripping MP mandate for improper voting, absenteeism to Constitutional Court

Russia, Ukraine may start exchanging captives on Sept 7

Prisoner swap not in our hands, but in Putin's hands – Umerov

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
instaforex
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD