Ukraine doesn't refuse pension provision for Ukrainians in Israel - presidential press service

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky declares that Ukraine does not refuse pensions for Ukrainians who have left for permanent residence in Israel and promises to facilitate the start of the preparation of the relevant document by the new Cabinet of Ministers, as well as the consideration of this issue by the Ukrainian parliament.

"President Volodymyr Zelensky has told Netanyahu (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu) that Ukraine is not refusing this deal. The head of the Ukrainian state has promised to encourage the new Cabinet to begin the process of ratification of the document after the parliamentary elections and this issue to be considered by the Verkhovna Rada," the press service of the president of Ukraine said in a reply to the corresponding request of the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

The press service said that the topic of the agreement between Ukraine and Israel on pensions for Ukrainians who left for permanent residence in Israel was discussed during a recent visit to Kyiv by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the initiative of the Israeli side. The corresponding document was signed seven years ago.