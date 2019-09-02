Facts

12:49 02.09.2019

Ukraine doesn't refuse pension provision for Ukrainians in Israel - presidential press service

1 min read

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky declares that Ukraine does not refuse pensions for Ukrainians who have left for permanent residence in Israel and promises to facilitate the start of the preparation of the relevant document by the new Cabinet of Ministers, as well as the consideration of this issue by the Ukrainian parliament.

"President Volodymyr Zelensky has told Netanyahu (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu) that Ukraine is not refusing this deal. The head of the Ukrainian state has promised to encourage the new Cabinet to begin the process of ratification of the document after the parliamentary elections and this issue to be considered by the Verkhovna Rada," the press service of the president of Ukraine said in a reply to the corresponding request of the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

The press service said that the topic of the agreement between Ukraine and Israel on pensions for Ukrainians who left for permanent residence in Israel was discussed during a recent visit to Kyiv by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the initiative of the Israeli side. The corresponding document was signed seven years ago.

Tags: #zelensky #pensions #israel
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:50 02.09.2019
Zelensky delegates ministers to hold first privatization bids by April 1, 2020

Zelensky delegates ministers to hold first privatization bids by April 1, 2020

15:46 02.09.2019
Zelensky waiting from leadership of NABU, SBI reports on investigation of crimes at Ukroboronprom

Zelensky waiting from leadership of NABU, SBI reports on investigation of crimes at Ukroboronprom

15:35 02.09.2019
Zelensky orders legalizing gambling industry, amber production in Ukraine

Zelensky orders legalizing gambling industry, amber production in Ukraine

14:26 02.09.2019
Zelensky expects local elections on new territorial basis in 2019-2020

Zelensky expects local elections on new territorial basis in 2019-2020

10:31 02.09.2019
Zelensky, Pence discuss Zelensky's future visit to U.S., meeting with Trump

Zelensky, Pence discuss Zelensky's future visit to U.S., meeting with Trump

09:47 02.09.2019
Zelensky expects to meet with Putin in Normandy format

Zelensky expects to meet with Putin in Normandy format

09:22 02.09.2019
Zelensky wants to give priority to discussing business with Trump

Zelensky wants to give priority to discussing business with Trump

09:19 02.09.2019
Kyiv, Warsaw favor Poland-U.S.-Ukraine energy cooperation – Zelensky

Kyiv, Warsaw favor Poland-U.S.-Ukraine energy cooperation – Zelensky

09:18 02.09.2019
Zelensky: Nord Stream 2 unacceptable, threatens entire Europe

Zelensky: Nord Stream 2 unacceptable, threatens entire Europe

17:07 31.08.2019
Kyiv, Warsaw favor Poland-U.S.-Ukraine energy cooperation - Zelensky

Kyiv, Warsaw favor Poland-U.S.-Ukraine energy cooperation - Zelensky

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky waiting from leadership of NABU, SBI reports on investigation of crimes at Ukroboronprom

Zelensky orders legalizing gambling industry, amber production in Ukraine

Ukrainian soldier killed on Monday morning - JFO press center

Meetings of new govt not a show, they will be closed to media – Ukrainian PM

Zelensky expects local elections on new territorial basis in 2019-2020

LATEST

Ukrainian soldier killed on Monday morning - JFO press center

Meetings of new govt not a show, they will be closed to media – Ukrainian PM

Moscow, Kyiv holding talks on prisoner exchange, documents yet to be made out - Moskalkova

Bogutskaya denied previously circulated information about the father of Ilya Kyva

Duda: anti-Russia sanctions policy should continue

FM, presidential aide to represent Ukraine at meeting of advisors of leaders of Normandy Four countries

Zelensky proposes transferring appointment, dismissal of National Guard commander to president

Zelensky pays attention of Duda to transport licenses issue, relaxation of crossing border for goods, people

Duda: no one can be allowed to change borders of countries by force as it happened with Poland in 1939, with Ukraine in 2014

Zelensky notes broad potential for developing trade relations with Poland

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
instaforex
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD