Zelensky pays attention of Duda to transport licenses issue, relaxation of crossing border for goods, people

Polish President Andrzej Duda has said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at a meeting with him raised the issues of transport licenses and the relaxation of crossing the border for people and goods.

"President Zelensky drew my attention to the problem of transport licenses that Ukraine needs," the president of Poland said at a joint press conference with Zelensky in Warsaw on Saturday.

Duda said that Zelensky also spoke about simplifying the crossing of the border for goods and people.

"I will talk with our ministers about the creation of new border crossing points in order to improve the movement of people," the Polish president said.

Zelensky, in turn, said that Ukraine and Poland will improve the operation of border checkpoints.

"This will contribute to the economic cooperation of Ukraine with the EU, and most importantly – the strengthening of human contacts," he said.