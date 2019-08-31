Duda: Zelensky says issue of lifting moratorium on exhumation will be settled

Polish President Andrzej Duda has said after a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that the head of the Ukrainian state promised to settle the issue of annulling a moratorium on exhumation.

"We talked about the problems that exist between our countries in the context of historical memory. We both would very much like for normalization of interhuman relations to happen in the situation being as it is... We need exhumation work, and I asked Mr. President that the moratorium introduced by the previous government of Ukraine was canceled. Mr. President told me that the new government is at the stage of formation, and Mr. President promised me that this issue will be settled," Duda said at a joint press conference with Zelensky in Warsaw on Saturday.