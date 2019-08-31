Facts

14:55 31.08.2019

Duda: Zelensky says issue of lifting moratorium on exhumation will be settled

1 min read
Duda: Zelensky says issue of lifting moratorium on exhumation will be settled

Polish President Andrzej Duda has said after a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that the head of the Ukrainian state promised to settle the issue of annulling a moratorium on exhumation.

"We talked about the problems that exist between our countries in the context of historical memory. We both would very much like for normalization of interhuman relations to happen in the situation being as it is... We need exhumation work, and I asked Mr. President that the moratorium introduced by the previous government of Ukraine was canceled. Mr. President told me that the new government is at the stage of formation, and Mr. President promised me that this issue will be settled," Duda said at a joint press conference with Zelensky in Warsaw on Saturday.

Tags: #duda
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:23 31.08.2019
Zelensky pays attention of Duda to transport licenses issue, relaxation of crossing border for goods, people

Zelensky pays attention of Duda to transport licenses issue, relaxation of crossing border for goods, people

16:07 31.08.2019
Duda: no one can be allowed to change borders of countries by force as it happened with Poland in 1939, with Ukraine in 2014

Duda: no one can be allowed to change borders of countries by force as it happened with Poland in 1939, with Ukraine in 2014

15:39 31.08.2019
Zelensky proposes to Duda to install reconciliation memorial on border between two countries

Zelensky proposes to Duda to install reconciliation memorial on border between two countries

14:48 31.08.2019
Duda: anti-Russia sanctions policy should continue

Duda: anti-Russia sanctions policy should continue

13:16 31.08.2019
Zelensky meeting Duda in Poland

Zelensky meeting Duda in Poland

03:13 22.04.2019
Polish President Duda invites Ukraine's President-elect Zelensky to Poland

Polish President Duda invites Ukraine's President-elect Zelensky to Poland

11:11 24.08.2018
Polish President Duda congratulates Ukrainian President Poroshenko, Ukrainians on Independence Day

Polish President Duda congratulates Ukrainian President Poroshenko, Ukrainians on Independence Day

09:46 07.02.2018
Polish president signs law on Institute of National Remembrance

Polish president signs law on Institute of National Remembrance

14:52 06.02.2018
Duda says he will sign law on National Memory Institute, send it to Polish Constitutional Court

Duda says he will sign law on National Memory Institute, send it to Polish Constitutional Court

17:36 13.12.2017
Poland in solidarity with Ukraine on UN peacekeeping mission to occupied Donbas

Poland in solidarity with Ukraine on UN peacekeeping mission to occupied Donbas

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky proposes transferring appointment, dismissal of National Guard commander to president

Zelensky: without implementation of Minsk agreements, restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity anti-Russia sanctions can be only tightened

Duda: anti-Russia sanctions policy should continue

Russia-occupation forces violate ceasefire four times, one KIA in Donbas

Macron confirms intention to hold Normandy-format meeting in near future in phone call with Zelensky

LATEST

FM, presidential aide to represent Ukraine at meeting of advisors of leaders of Normandy Four countries

Kyiv, Warsaw favor Poland-U.S.-Ukraine energy cooperation - Zelensky

Zelensky proposes transferring appointment, dismissal of National Guard commander to president

Zelensky notes broad potential for developing trade relations with Poland

Zelensky: without implementation of Minsk agreements, restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity anti-Russia sanctions can be only tightened

Russia-occupation forces violate ceasefire 17 times, one KIA, one WIA in Donbas

Ukraine's former economy minister Abromavicius appointed head of Ukroboronprom

PM backs merging all state-owned, municipal enterprises in separate holding, dividing Ukrzaliznytsia

Defense Minister Zahorodniuk: Ukrainian soldiers must be much better than those of the enemy

Zelensky suggests that Rada legislatively regulate confiscation of illegal assets

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
instaforex
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD