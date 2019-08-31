Facts

14:48 31.08.2019

Duda: anti-Russia sanctions policy should continue

1 min read
Polish President Andrzej Duda has said that the policy against of sanctions against Russia in relation to the situation with the territorial integrity of Ukraine should continue.

"Ukraine must regain its territorial integrity, which it had before 2014. Today, the territory of Ukraine is occupied. Crimea, as well as Luhansk and Donetsk regions – these territories should return to Ukraine. Our position in this context with regard to Russia is unequivocal: ...we believe that the policy of sanctions should be continued, as this is the most peaceful way to force the state to comply with international law," Duda said at a joint press conference with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in Warsaw on Saturday.

