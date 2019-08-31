Facts

11:31 31.08.2019

Russia-occupation forces violate ceasefire 17 times, one KIA, one WIA in Donbas

2 min read
Occupation forces over the past day violated the ceasefire regime in Donbas 17 times, one Ukrainian troop killed in action (KIA) and one wounded in action (WIA) are reported, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) headquarters has said.

"On August 30, the armed formations led by the Russian Federation and its mercenaries violated the ceasefire 17 times. The enemy fired at the positions of the Joint Forces from weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements – 120 mm and 82 mm mortars, as well as grenade launchers of various systems, heavy machine guns, sniper and rifle weapons... During a combat mission, one soldier of the Joint Forces was killed, another one was injured," the JFO headquarters said on its official page in the social network Facebook on Saturday morning.

"From the beginning of the current day, the armed formations of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries violated the ceasefire two times. In the area of responsibility of the Vostok operational and tactical group, the enemy attacked our positions near Vodiane once using grenade launchers of various systems. In the area of responsibility of the Sever operational and tactical group, the enemy shelled the positions of the Joint Forces near Zaitseve using grenade launchers of various systems, heavy machine guns and small arms," the JFO headquarters said.

