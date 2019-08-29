President to offer Riaboshapka prosecutor general post, Bakanov SBU chief post – MP from Servant of the People Poturayev

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will propose appointing deputy head of the President's Office Ruslan Riaboshapka Prosecutor General of Ukraine, and acting Chief of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Ivan Bakanov to SBU chief, MP from the Servant of the People Party Mykyta Poturayev has said.

"As expected, Oleksiy Honcharuk is [a candidate to the post of] the prime minister, Ruslan Riaboshapka is prosecutor general, Ivan Bakanov is chief of the SBU, Oksana Markarova is minister of finance, Volodymyr Borodiansky is minister of the future joint ministry for youth policy, culture and sports. You will find out who is proposed for the Ministry of Health. It will be very pleasant surprise from the point of view of both the person and professionalism, and [the candidate] is a very big supporter of reforms," he told reporters in parliament.