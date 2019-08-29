Facts

09:07 29.08.2019

Rescue work completed in Drohobych's collapsed building, bodies of eight people found – Emergencies service

Rescue work completed in Drohobych's collapsed building, bodies of eight people found – Emergencies service

The rescue operations in a four-story building, where the entrance collapsed the night before in the city of Drohobych (Lviv region), have been completed, and bodies of eight people have been found, the removal of debris is underway, the press service of the Emergencies Service of Ukraine has reported.

"Search and rescue operations have been completed. According to latest information, there are no people under the debris. Removal work is ongoing," the service said on its website on Thursday morning.

It is also reported that on the basis of Drohobych comprehensive school No. 16, an evacuation point has been deployed for injured residents of the house and in the Tustan hotel in Drohobych, a total of 14 double rooms have been prepared for temporary accommodation of resettled residents (currently eight people who have applied for help have been accommodated).

As reported, last night in the district center Drohobych (Lviv region) there was a collapse of the entrance of a four-story residential building, as a result of which two people were killed and seven were hospitalized with injuries of varying severity.

The State Emergencies Service said at first it could have been caused by a natural gas explosion, but Lvivgaz categorically rejected the assertion.

Later, the prosecutor's office in Lviv region opened criminal proceedings on the fact of abuse of official position by Drohobych City Council officials.

