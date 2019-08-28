Facts

16:31 28.08.2019

Bolton: we expect meeting of Zelensky and Trump in Warsaw

The United States expects a meeting of U.S. President Donald Trump with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in Warsaw, where a ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of the outbreak of World War II will be held on September 1, Assistant to the U.S. President for National Security Affairs John Bolton has said.

He expressed his expectations about the meeting of the two presidents in Warsaw and said they would work on its organization in the coming days.

Tags: #zelensky #bolton
