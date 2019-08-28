Facts

10:14 28.08.2019

One Ukrainian soldier wounded amid 10 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

 Illegal armed groups violated the ceasefire in Donbas 10 times, with one Ukrainian soldier reported as injured, the press center of the headquarters of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) reported.

"The enemy attacked positions of the Joint Forces using weapons prohibited by the Minsk Agreements, such as an 82mm mortar, various types of grenade launchers, heavy machineguns, and small arms. [...] One serviceman of the Joint Forces was injured as a result of hostile attacks over the day," the press center said on Facebook on Wednesday morning.

According to the press center, Ukrainian army positions were attacked in the vicinity of Talakivka, Vodiane, Pavlopil, Maryinka, and Svitlodarsk.

