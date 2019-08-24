Facts

15:33 24.08.2019

Occupation forces three times violate ceasefire in Donbas since morning – JFO HQ

The occupation forces of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine, in the past 24 hours; none of Ukrainian soldiers wounded in action, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) headquarters said.

"On August 23, illegal armed groups of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries violated the ceasefire three times…Over the past day, none of our soldiers was wounded in action," the JFO headquarters said on its Facebook page said Saturday morning.

According to the JFO HQ, in the area of responsibility of the Vostok operational-tactical group, the enemy using small arms fired on positions of Ukrainian troops near Vodyane two times.

In the area of responsibility of the Sever operational-tactical group, the enemy shot once near Zaitseve using anti-tank grenade launchers and small arms.

