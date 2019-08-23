Several candidates submitted for post of Rada deputy chairman of 9th convocation – Razumkov

Elected as an MP, head of the Servant of the People Party Dmytro Razumkov says several candidates have been submitted for the post of deputy chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of the 9th convocation.

"The proposals will be further discussed, because several proposals have been submitted for this position," Razumkov told reporters in Kyiv on Friday.

As reported, the political parties European Solidarity, Batkivschyna and Opposition Platform - For Life have applied for the post of deputy speaker of the parliament.