Facts

12:21 23.08.2019

Several candidates submitted for post of Rada deputy chairman of 9th convocation – Razumkov

1 min read
Several candidates submitted for post of Rada deputy chairman of 9th convocation – Razumkov

Elected as an MP, head of the Servant of the People Party Dmytro Razumkov says several candidates have been submitted for the post of deputy chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of the 9th convocation.

"The proposals will be further discussed, because several proposals have been submitted for this position," Razumkov told reporters in Kyiv on Friday.

As reported, the political parties European Solidarity, Batkivschyna and Opposition Platform - For Life have applied for the post of deputy speaker of the parliament.

Tags: #verkhovna_rada #razumkov
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:05 23.08.2019
Batkivschyna recalls Olena Kondratiuk's candidature for post of Rada deputy chairman of 9th convocation

Batkivschyna recalls Olena Kondratiuk's candidature for post of Rada deputy chairman of 9th convocation

16:29 22.08.2019
European Solidarity didn't submit candidacy for Rada deputy chairman, claims to head committees - Klympush-Tsintsadze

European Solidarity didn't submit candidacy for Rada deputy chairman, claims to head committees - Klympush-Tsintsadze

15:38 22.08.2019
Razumkov doesn't exclude possibility of considering Cabinet formation on Aug 29 by Rada

Razumkov doesn't exclude possibility of considering Cabinet formation on Aug 29 by Rada

11:54 22.08.2019
Poroshenko, Vakarchuk wish to join Rada's Foreign Policy Committee – source

Poroshenko, Vakarchuk wish to join Rada's Foreign Policy Committee – source

15:08 14.08.2019
Servant of People has not yet received official proposals on formation of coalition – MP Razumkov

Servant of People has not yet received official proposals on formation of coalition – MP Razumkov

12:51 14.08.2019
Group for preparing first meeting of Rada to receive proposals on members of Rada committees before Aug 19

Group for preparing first meeting of Rada to receive proposals on members of Rada committees before Aug 19

12:03 14.08.2019
Opposition Platform-For Life wants deputy speaker's position in Rada, control over freedom of speech committee, rules committee

Opposition Platform-For Life wants deputy speaker's position in Rada, control over freedom of speech committee, rules committee

11:49 14.08.2019
Opposition Platform-For Life not to propose Medvedchuk to Rada leadership posts – MP Rabinovych

Opposition Platform-For Life not to propose Medvedchuk to Rada leadership posts – MP Rabinovych

10:53 07.08.2019
Changes to state language law within powers of president – Servant of the People Party head Razumkov

Changes to state language law within powers of president – Servant of the People Party head Razumkov

14:43 03.08.2019
Razumkov: Servant of the People to propose appoint me Rada chairman

Razumkov: Servant of the People to propose appoint me Rada chairman

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Batkivschyna recalls Olena Kondratiuk's candidature for post of Rada deputy chairman of 9th convocation

Zerkal: Unlikely it will be possible to continue sanctions against Russia

No one will close down Veterans Ministry – Zelensky

Moskalkova's visit expected in Kyiv – Russian embassy

Invitation of Russia to G7 meeting gives Russia a chance to change its destructive behavior

LATEST

Russian servicemen Odintsov and Baranov to be pardoned in Ukraine - lawyer

Zelensky practically working alone during his first 100 days as president - Kravchuk

Navalny's time in hospital counts towards sentence - court

Zelensky asks Minsk for support - Lukashenko

Vyshinsky refuses to plead guilty, has not ask to be swapped

Groysman sure Ukrainian flag to be raised above liberated Crimea and Donbas

Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid 13 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Zerkal: Unlikely it will be possible to continue sanctions against Russia

No one will close down Veterans Ministry – Zelensky

Moskalkova's visit expected in Kyiv – Russian embassy

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
instaforex
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD