10:14 22.08.2019

Macron believes right to speak about return of Russia to G8 after settling Ukrainian problem

Macron believes right to speak about return of Russia to G8 after settling Ukrainian problem

It would be needed to give an opportunity of returning to the G8 club to Russia after solving the Ukrainian crisis, French President Emmanuel Macron has said.

"It is appropriate to say that in the end Russia could return to the G8. A prerequisite for this is the development of a decision on Ukraine," French television reported, quoted him as saying.

This comment was made after U.S. President Donald Trump spoke out several times in recent days to consider the idea of Russia's returning to the G8. German Chancellor Angela Merkel and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, for their part, said earlier Thursday that they did not see the opportunity of returning Russia to the G8 club until the Ukrainian crisis was resolved.

