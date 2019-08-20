Facts

15:57 20.08.2019

Holos declines Rada deputy speaker post

1 min read
Holos declines Rada deputy speaker post

The Holos Party has abandoned the post of deputy chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, deputy party leader Yaroslav Yurchyshin said.

"Yes, this is true," Yurchyshin told reporters in Kyiv on Tuesday.

Tags: #holos #rada
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:19 09.08.2019
New Rada to deal with economic issues first – Stefanchuk

New Rada to deal with economic issues first – Stefanchuk

15:30 09.08.2019
First meeting of new parliament to take place on Aug 29

First meeting of new parliament to take place on Aug 29

13:21 05.08.2019
Servant of the People Party wins 124 mandates on party ticket in Rada elections

Servant of the People Party wins 124 mandates on party ticket in Rada elections

14:43 03.08.2019
Razumkov: Servant of the People to propose appoint me Rada chairman

Razumkov: Servant of the People to propose appoint me Rada chairman

14:30 03.08.2019
Servant of the People to propose Stefanchuk to appoint first deputy Rada chairman – Razumkov

Servant of the People to propose Stefanchuk to appoint first deputy Rada chairman – Razumkov

12:40 22.07.2019
CEC gets 62.02% of e-protocols

CEC gets 62.02% of e-protocols

12:23 22.07.2019
One-party system is always a lure to usurp power - Deputy PM Kyrylenko

One-party system is always a lure to usurp power - Deputy PM Kyrylenko

11:32 22.07.2019
Violations at parliamentary elections not systemic, didn't affect voting results – UWC

Violations at parliamentary elections not systemic, didn't affect voting results – UWC

11:07 22.07.2019
Minor irregularities during parliamentary elections didn't affect voting process, votes count – OPORA

Minor irregularities during parliamentary elections didn't affect voting process, votes count – OPORA

10:56 22.07.2019
Voting at parliamentary elections in general meets requirements of Ukrainian legislation, intl standards – CVU

Voting at parliamentary elections in general meets requirements of Ukrainian legislation, intl standards – CVU

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Special department of President's Office to provide access to public information

High Council of Justice refuses to remove judge Vovk from duties

Court decides not to arrest ex-head of energy regulator in absentia – SAPO

President's office preparing bills on awarding up to 10% of bribe amounts to whistleblowers

NABU not engaged in unsanctioned wiretapping – Sytnyk

LATEST

President's Office intends to simplify legislative employment, dismissal of civil servants – Nefyodov

Special department of President's Office to provide access to public information

High Council of Justice refuses to remove judge Vovk from duties

Court decides not to arrest ex-head of energy regulator in absentia – SAPO

President's office preparing bills on awarding up to 10% of bribe amounts to whistleblowers

NABU not engaged in unsanctioned wiretapping – Sytnyk

New Ambassador of France arrives in Ukraine

Kremlin has no plans of Putin-Zelensky meeting for now - Peskov

NCER ex-chief Vovk not intendeding to return to Ukraine for questioning in 'Rotterdam+ case'

Court postpones considering appeal of Vyshinsky's detention

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
instaforex
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD