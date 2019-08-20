Holos declines Rada deputy speaker post
The Holos Party has abandoned the post of deputy chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, deputy party leader Yaroslav Yurchyshin said.
"Yes, this is true," Yurchyshin told reporters in Kyiv on Tuesday.
The Holos Party has abandoned the post of deputy chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, deputy party leader Yaroslav Yurchyshin said.
"Yes, this is true," Yurchyshin told reporters in Kyiv on Tuesday.
President's Office intends to simplify legislative employment, dismissal of civil servants – Nefyodov