10:40 20.08.2019

Occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 11 times, one Ukrainian military wounded – JFO HQ

 Occupation forces have violated the ceasefire regime in Donbas 11 times over the past day, while once using an unmanned aerial vehicle near Pavlopil equipped with a grenade launcher (VOG-25), as a result one Ukrainian soldier was injured, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) headquarters has reported.

"On August 19, the armed groups of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries violated the ceasefire regime 11 times ... An unmanned aerial vehicle equipped with a grenade launcher was used near Pavlopil, as a result one soldier was injured," the headquarters said in a statement on Facebook.

