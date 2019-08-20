Occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 11 times, one Ukrainian military wounded – JFO HQ

Occupation forces have violated the ceasefire regime in Donbas 11 times over the past day, while once using an unmanned aerial vehicle near Pavlopil equipped with a grenade launcher (VOG-25), as a result one Ukrainian soldier was injured, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) headquarters has reported.

