Ukrainian serviceman wounded in enemy shelling in Donbas

Russia-led illegal armed formations since the beginning of the day as of noon on Monday violated the ceasefire regime four times in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas, and one Ukrainian soldier is reported wound in action, the Defense Ministry has reported.

"From the beginning of the current day, today, August 19, the units of the Joint Forces recorded four violations of the ceasefire regime by the Russian-occupation forces... Unfortunately, from the beginning of the current day, according to available information, one Ukrainian soldier was wounded in enemy shelling. Our defender has been evacuated to a military mobile hospital," Spokesperson of the Defense Ministry Dmytro Hutsuliak said at a briefing in Kyiv.

He said that at night, in the area of responsibility of the Vostok operational-tactical group of the JFO, the enemy conducted targeted attacks using grenade launchers of various systems and small arms near the settlements of Novotroitske and Vodiane.

In addition, in the morning the enemy fired from grenade launchers near the village of Talakivka and the village of Pavlopil.