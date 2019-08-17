Facts

17:22 17.08.2019

Measure of restraint for Hrymchak Yuriy Mykolayovych doesn't enter into force

The judge of the Desniansky District Court of Chernihiv on Saturday granted the prosecutor's statement about correcting the error in the court's ruling on choosing a preventive measure for Deputy Minister for Occupied Territories Yuriy Hrymchak.

According to the ruling announced by the judge, it is about correcting Hrymchak's patronymic for the correct one — Mykolayovych, as well as correcting the name, surname and patronymic of the lawyer.

In turn, in a comment to reporters, lawyer Tetiana Matiash noted that the decision to correct a clerical error or mistake would enter into force after the appeal is examined.

"Thus, the decision on choosing a preventive measure regarding Hrymchak Yuriy Mykhailovych has come into force, it exists. But the correction of Mykhailovych to Mykolayovych will come into force only after it is examined by the court of appeal," the lawyer explained.

Matiash also recalled that the detention time for Hrymchak expires at 20:40 on Saturday.

