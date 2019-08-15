Culture ministry about Hrymchak case: we do not approve building construction or reconstruction projects in historically populated places

The Ministry of Culture of Ukraine has denied any involvement of its officials to the case with soliciting a bribe by Deputy Minister for Temporarily Occupied Territories and Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) of Ukraine Yuriy Hrymchak and his accomplice.

"Any accusations or suspicions of abuse by the Ministry of Culture regarding urban development issues are unfounded, far-fetched and are not based on any of the rules of law. The ministry does not coordinate projects for the construction or reconstruction of buildings in historically populated places, including in Kyiv," the Ministry of Culture said in the explanation of information on the detention of the deputy minister for temporarily occupied territories and internally displaced persons.

The ministry said that from January 1, 2019, with the entry into force of amendments to existing legislation, for the period until the approval of the historical and architectural support plan of the Ministry of Culture in the established manner, there are no legal grounds for approving any new construction on the territory of historically populated places, including Kyiv.