Facts

10:06 15.08.2019

Hrymchak, his assistant solicit bribe for influence on court decisions – Prosecutor general


Hrymchak, his assistant solicit bribe for influence on court decisions – Prosecutor general

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yuriy Lutsenko has said that Deputy Minister for Temporarily Occupied Territories and Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) of Ukraine Yuriy Hrymchak and is assistant solicited a bribe for influence on decisions of courts.

"Yes, that's true. The PGO and investigators of the SBU [the Security Service of Ukraine] and NABU [the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine] detained my former assistant and MP Hrymchak for fraud. Investigator's search efforts testify that he and his assistants solicited the money for influence on decisions of courts and officials of the Ministry of Culture for making suitable decisions," Lutsenko wrote on his official page in the Facebook social network late on Wednesday.

