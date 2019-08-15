Hrymchak, his accomplice soliciting bribe for influence on Culture Ministry, Kyiv City Administration officials – PGO

Detained Deputy Minister for Temporarily Occupied Territories and Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) of Ukraine Yuriy Hrymchak and his accomplice solicited a bribe for a promise to influence on judges of the Supreme Court and officials from the Culture Ministry of Ukraine and Kyiv City Administration, Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine (PGO) has reported.

"According to the results of the preliminary investigation, it was established that these persons, for the promise to influence on the judges of the Supreme Court regarding the decision in favor of the person concerned, as well as for exercising influence on the relevant officials of the Ministry of Culture and the Kyiv City Administration by using their official powers, committed criminal acts aimed at taking possession of other people's property on an especially large scale, by deceit and breach of trust, in the total amount of $1.1 million," Spokesperson of Prosecutor General's Office Andriy Lysenko wrote on Facebook.

He recalled that on August 14, while receiving part of the cash in the amount of $480,000, Hrymchak and his accomplice O. were detained. They are suspected of committing a crime under Part 4 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (fraud committed in respect of an especially gross amount, or by an organized group).

The detainees are in a temporary detention center, Lysenko said. Currently, the issue of serving a suspicion notice to them and choosing a preventive measure is being decided.