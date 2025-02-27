Total of 62 films completed with Ukrainian govt support in 2022-2024

Between 2022 and 2024, 62 films were completed with state support, including 19 documentaries, according to the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications.

"Currently, Ukraine's system for supporting and developing documentary cinema offers a broad range of opportunities, including state support and international co-production. Ukraine joined the European Convention on Cinematographic Co-Production in 2009, and an updated version of this convention took effect on February 1, 2025. We now have several co-production agreements with Canada, Israel, and France," said Yulia Shevchuk, Acting Head of the Ukrainian State Film Agency, as quoted by the ministry's press service.

Shevchuk also called for continued collaboration with European partners, foundations, and platforms.

Meanwhile, Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications Mykola Tochytsky emphasized the priority support for documentary films.

"The Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications positions documentary cinema as a tool for cultural dialogue between Ukraine and the world. A prime example of this interaction is Bernard-Henri Lévy's film Glory to the Heroes, which was screened at the opening of the Cinema for Victory festival. This film answers key questions about who we are and what we are fighting for," the minister stated.