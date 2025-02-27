Facts

12:07 27.02.2025

Total of 62 films completed with Ukrainian govt support in 2022-2024

1 min read
Total of 62 films completed with Ukrainian govt support in 2022-2024

Between 2022 and 2024, 62 films were completed with state support, including 19 documentaries, according to the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications.

"Currently, Ukraine's system for supporting and developing documentary cinema offers a broad range of opportunities, including state support and international co-production. Ukraine joined the European Convention on Cinematographic Co-Production in 2009, and an updated version of this convention took effect on February 1, 2025. We now have several co-production agreements with Canada, Israel, and France," said Yulia Shevchuk, Acting Head of the Ukrainian State Film Agency, as quoted by the ministry's press service.

Shevchuk also called for continued collaboration with European partners, foundations, and platforms.

Meanwhile, Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications Mykola Tochytsky emphasized the priority support for documentary films.

"The Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications positions documentary cinema as a tool for cultural dialogue between Ukraine and the world. A prime example of this interaction is Bernard-Henri Lévy's film Glory to the Heroes, which was screened at the opening of the Cinema for Victory festival. This film answers key questions about who we are and what we are fighting for," the minister stated.

Tags: #ministry_of_culture #films

MORE ABOUT

17:43 25.07.2024
Culture Ministry adds Russian film director Mashkov, five actors to list of persons threatening national security

Culture Ministry adds Russian film director Mashkov, five actors to list of persons threatening national security

13:45 23.07.2024
Forty-six countries make statement in support of Ukraine at meeting of World Heritage Committee – Culture Ministry

Forty-six countries make statement in support of Ukraine at meeting of World Heritage Committee – Culture Ministry

12:28 04.07.2024
Ministry of Culture: 453,500 museum objects evacuated due to war, about 35,000 missing

Ministry of Culture: 453,500 museum objects evacuated due to war, about 35,000 missing

12:43 10.06.2024
Lithuanian Conservation Centre to help restore 100 paintings by Prymachenko – Ministry of Culture

Lithuanian Conservation Centre to help restore 100 paintings by Prymachenko – Ministry of Culture

15:16 06.04.2024
Ukrainian Film Festival opens in Toronto

Ukrainian Film Festival opens in Toronto

17:15 14.09.2021
Ukrainian OTT platform SWEET.TV plans to dub, voice over 50 films, 100 trailers in Ukrainian in 2021

Ukrainian OTT platform SWEET.TV plans to dub, voice over 50 films, 100 trailers in Ukrainian in 2021

16:21 26.03.2020
Cabinet renames Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports into Ministry of Culture and Information Policy

Cabinet renames Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports into Ministry of Culture and Information Policy

12:33 15.08.2019
Culture ministry about Hrymchak case: we do not approve building construction or reconstruction projects in historically populated places

Culture ministry about Hrymchak case: we do not approve building construction or reconstruction projects in historically populated places

10:32 15.01.2018
Government support to allow shooting over 120 films per year in Ukraine

Government support to allow shooting over 120 films per year in Ukraine

12:15 21.04.2016
Poroshenko signs into law bill banning films released by 'aggressor state' after 2014

Poroshenko signs into law bill banning films released by 'aggressor state' after 2014

HOT NEWS

Invaders continuously shelling Kostiantynivka: one killed, four wounded today

Von der Leyen to take part in informal meeting on Ukraine convened by Starmer

France starts talks with Ukraine on mineral development earlier than USA – Defense Minister

Cabinet authorizes Svyrydenko or Sybiha to sign minerals deal with USA

Air Force: 90 out of 166 enemy UAVs shot down overnight, 72 lost in location

LATEST

Japan's Ambassador to Ukraine confirms Tokyo to continue efforts to create intl compensation mechanism

Invaders continuously shelling Kostiantynivka: one killed, four wounded today

Another 100 communities to open Resilience Centers in 2025

Russian army kills seven residents of Donetsk region in past day, 11 injured

Zelenskyy meets with Chairman of Council of Ministers in Ireland

Agreement with USA is agreement to preserve Ukrainian state – Poroshenko

Von der Leyen to take part in informal meeting on Ukraine convened by Starmer

Zelenskyy to visit Ireland on way to USA – media

G7 Ambassadors welcome law on establishment of two specialized administrative courts

France starts talks with Ukraine on mineral development earlier than USA – Defense Minister

AD