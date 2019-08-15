Occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 13 times in past 24 hours, one KIA reported – JFO HQ

Occupation forces in the past 24 hours have violated the ceasefire regime in Donbas 13 times, and one Ukrainian soldier is reported killed in action (KIA), the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) headquarters has reported.

"On August 14, armed groups led by the Russian Federation and its mercenaries violated the ceasefire regime 13 times, including twice using weapons banned by the Minsk agreements: 120mm and82 mm mortars. The enemy also fired at the positions of the Joint Forces with grenade launchers of various systems, heavy machine guns and small arms weapons... One soldier of the Joint Forces was killed in enemy shelling," JFO headquarters said on its official Facebook page on Thursday morning.

"From the beginning of the current day, enemy attacks on the positions of the Joint Forces have not been recorded," JFO headquarters said.