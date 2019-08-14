Russia-occupation fighters shell JFO positions in Donbas one time

Illegal armed groups led by the Russian Federation since the beginning of the day on Wednesday violated the truce in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) in Donbas once. No Ukrainian soldiers were killed or wounded in action, the Defense Ministry of Ukraine has reported.

"According to available information, from the beginning of this day today, on August 14, the Russian-occupation shelled our positions in the area of the settlement of Pisky one time," the ministry reported.

The enemy after 1:10 at night was shelling the Joint Forces positions for 20 minutes using small arms. "There are no casualties among defenders of Ukraine as a result of this hostile shelling," the Defense Ministry said.

In addition, the Main Intelligence Department of the Defense Ministry said that the command of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation is taking measures to accelerate the process of obtaining Russian citizenship by servicemen of the Russian occupation forces in the temporarily occupied territory in Donetsk and Luhansk regions. "In particular, agitation and propaganda work and control over the formation and sending of groups of military personnel to the territory of Rostov region to obtain Russian passports are being intensified," the department said.